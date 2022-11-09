Licious names Ajit Narayanan as its new chief product and technology officer

Licious has appointed Ajit Narayanan as the company’s chief product and technology officer (CPTO). As per the company, Narayanan’s role will include spearheading the company’s efforts towards transforming the brand and category through technology-first innovations that aim to transform the overall consumer experience and supply chain management.

As D2C leaders one of our biggest priorities is devising tech-first solutions that can successfully disrupt not just the Licious ecosystem but also the protein-based food space, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders, Vicious, said. “Narayanan’s experience in building transformative technology matches our vision. We are confident that under his guidance the tech at Licious will scale newer heights,” they added.

Prior to his appointment at Licious, Narayanan was the CTPO and founding member of the health-tech business MFine, which was responsible for delivering quality primary and secondary healthcare for India. Other innovations include areas of assistive artificial intelligence (AI) technology for doctors and the industry’s first vital monitoring devices on mobile. He has also served as the chief technology officer for Myntra and as vice president of product and technology at SAP.

Meat supply chains and storefronts are extremely complex due to the perishability of the product challenges in ensuring the highest levels of quality and service throughout the entire supply chain, Ajit Narayanan, CPTO, Licious, observed. “It is clear that application of technologies like radio-frequency identification (RFID), internet of things (IoT), computer vision, predictive analytics and machine learning will highly optimise every part of this complexity, help predict and manage precise production, storage and movement of stock across the phases of farming, sourcing, production and distribution to our consumers to delight them with the best meat and alternative protein products and services. This will be a key driver for Licious’s next phase of growth,” he highlighted.

Also Read: Biryani By Kilo to invest Rs 35 crore in marketing this fiscal; launches its web-series Dum Laga ke India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook