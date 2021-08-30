Licious launches #FasterChef campaign featuring Kunaal Roy Kapur

The digital campaign talks about the brand’s RTC range of products

D2C fresh meat and seafood brand Licious has rolled out a new campaign. #FasterChef, the latest campaign, features actor, director, and podcaster, Kunaal Roy Kapur. The digital campaign talks about the brand’s ready-to-cook (RTC) range of products that provide authentic taste, without the use of any artificial additives, Simeran Bhasin, vice president, brands and new venture, Licious, said. Its consumer research has revealed that the young and the savvy are gradually discovering the joy of a hearty home cooked meal, Bhasin noted.

“Millennials are the new Gastronauts- a keen and dedicated admirer of great food and we are now engaging in active conversation with them. Men are also a large part of the Gastronaut demographics. You can see that being reflected consistently through all our communication. The new ad films are fun and engaging, which are sure to entice the young and the young-at-heart alike,” Bhasin added further.

Licious intends to reach out to a national audience through digital media and brand assets with help of the #FasterChef campaign. The films revolve around the message that along with having quality food, meat lovers also want their food to be served on-demand.

The brand has collaborated with TILT Brand Solutions to create the films. According to Shriram Iyer, chief creative and content officer, TILT Brand Solutions, while ready to cook helps anyone put together a delicious platter within minutes, this proposition allowed them to leap to the idea “FasterChef”. “The film also places Licious RTC in a familiar urban milieu. Banter between friends laced with repartee allows for an easy and organic landing of the product message and the brand’s promise ‘For the love of meat’,” Iyer said.

The Bengaluru-based brand claims to have a presence across 14 Indian markets, namely Bengaluru, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Kolkata.

