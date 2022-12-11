Licious forays into the spice segment with new offering

Meat brand Licious has announced its new range of Meat Masalas as its foray into the spice category. According to the company, the brand has introduced eight classic masalas for consumers, which include Asli Garam Masala, Classic Chicken Masala, Classic Meat Masala, Khansama Biryani Masala, Original Tandoori Chicken Masala, Shandaar Butter Chicken Masala, Chatpata Fish Fry Masala, and Dakshin Pepper Fry Masala.

Licious’ latest foray into masalas aligns with the company’s strategy of portfolio diversification, leveraging its strong core brand equity, Vivek Gupta, co-founder, Licious said. “We have observed a shift in consumption patterns, with consumers wanting to recreate authentic recipes within the comfort of their homes. With our classic meat masalas, we want to offer our consumers the convenience of enjoying these authentic meat preparations. We are confident that consumers will relish this new offering,” he added.

Currently, the products are available at Rs 49 in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad through the Licious app and other e-commerce platforms. The company claims that the new spice range is 100% vegetarian and is available in single-use sachets to help retain freshness and provide ease of usage.

Currently, most offerings in the masala category are not specialised for meat dishes, Yash Bhatia, business head, Licious, stated. “We aim to build this category to more than Rs 300 crores over the next 5 years,” he highlighted.

