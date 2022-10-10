Licious forays into alternative protein sector with its plant-based meat brand, UnCrave

Licious has announced its foray into the alternative protein sector with the launch of UnCrave, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) plant-based meat brand. As per the company, this launch aligns with its strategy of portfolio diversification leveraging its core brand equity.

“No one knows great quality, fresh meats and seafood the way Licious does. So, when it came to creating the meatiest, tastiest and the most wholesome plant-based meat alternative, we had to take the lead. UnCrave is a lot more than just a brand, it is a promise to our consumers- that Licious will step up and diversify to ensure that they always have a choice of tasty protein,” Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, co-founders, Licious, said.

Priced at Rs 349 onwards, UnCrave will be available in a chick~n and mutt~n variant in packs of four, the company said. The company claims that the cook-time for these ready to cook (RTC) products are eight mins and they have a shelf life of 12-14 days. UnCrave can be ordered through the Licious app, web, offline stores and channel partners. Moreover, in the initial phase the UnCrave range will be available in all major metro cities in India.

For Simeran Bhasin, business head, alternative protein, when it came to developing the UnCrave range the company has relied completely on its consumer-backed research and development (R&D) and innovation process. “Our vegetarian chick~n and mutt~n seekhs cook like meat and can address the everyday protein needs – an extremely pertinent need in a protein deficient country like India. A superior, meat-like taste is our biggest USP; that’s why we spell our products with a tilde (~) signifying the products’ similarity to meat in almost every aspect.”

Licious aims to emerge as a market leader within the first year of launch itself and create relevance for the larger set of meat eating consumers who trust the brand.

