Licious captures families bonding over meal in new ad campaign

The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy

Consumer food brand Licious has launched a new campaign ‘Ghar Baithe Baat Badal Do’ capturing different households as they create different food moments during lockdown. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign highlights how budding cooks, helping hands at the kitchen, as well as the food Instagrammers among others are creating memories as they get extended hours at home.

According to Meghna Apparao, chief business officer, Licious, with lives undergoing a transformation, the only constant in this ‘new normal’ is a home cooked, comforting meal that brings families together. “This film is an attempt at capturing all those endearing moments keeping up our spirits in the safety of our homes– the adorable kitchen bloopers, the joy of crafting a new recipe, the excitement of a cooking class over a video call and much more. But most of all, this film is a portrayal of the changing times and the transformation that is quietly seeping into our lives,” she added.

Earlier this year, Licious launched their “Baat Badal De” campaign that showcased the brand as an idea, a movement – a way of life. The current campaign is taking the same thought forward guided by the brand’s belief that there is more to meat. These digital films have been launched across the social media platforms.

Founded by Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta, Licious is a consumer food company, consisting of a range of meat and meat products. Licious has served over three million packs of world class meat products to consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai. Licious serves over 17,000 orders every-day with over 90% repeat consumption across markets. The company had raised a total of $64 million till date from investors such as Japan’s public listed conglomerate Nichirei Corp, 3one4 Capital, Bertelsmann India Investments, Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, UCLA, Sistema Asia Fund among others.

