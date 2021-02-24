Licious appoints Simeran Bhasin as vice president, brands and new ventures

The Bengaluru-based company aims to focus on pan-India expansion and strategic growth, while strengthening its brand value and brand equity

Licious, a meat products and seafood company, has appointed Simeran Bhasin as vice president, brands and new ventures. The Bengaluru-based company aims to focus on pan-India expansion and strategic growth, while strengthening its brand value and brand equity.

In her new role, Bhasin will spearhead new business ventures as well as drive brand strategy and integrated marketing along with Meghna Apparao, the chief business officer. With over 20 years of experience, Bhasin has held key business roles in marketing, sales and innovation roles across companies like Titan where she was the head of marketing and retail for Fastrack and Wildcraft where she was the CMO. In 2016, she donned the hat of an entrepreneur and founded innerwear brand BRAG. Bhasin earned her Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and went on to gain her Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Marketing) from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

In an environment where there is immense pressure to experiment with brand values in exchange for rapid scale and growth, Licious stands out with its brand commitment, Bhasin said. “Its growth is not just driven by new markets and products, but its consistent repeat order rate of 90% since the first year of its operations. I look forward to growing with the brand and building a community of consumers who resonate with the brand’s values and offerings across markets,” she added further.

“Licious is at an inflection point and we are looking up to her able leadership to take the brand narrative to the next level. This will be in alignment with our pan-India expansion and our vision to make Licious the most-loved meat brand in India, especially among quality-conscious Indians,” Naveen Kumar Nerlaje, HR Head, Licious, added on the appointment.

