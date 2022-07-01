LIC emerges as the most advertised brand across sectors in Jan-Mar 2022: TAM

BFSI sector made a comeback in terms of advertising as the sector recorded a rise in all mediums– television, radio, print as well as digital– in Jan-Mar’22 period when compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Print and radio recorded the highest growth in advertisements from the BFSI sector, witnessing an 11% rise in ad volumes, followed by the digital medium which witnessed an eight percent rise. Meanwhile, television registered a seven percent rise in ad volumes.

Among the BFSI sector, Life Insurance emerged as the top advertiser on television with 31% share of the sector ad volume, meanwhile Life Insurance Corporation of India topped the charts in print and radio and digital with 27% share in radio and print, respectively, and 28% share in digital during the period. Across all four mediums, the top 10 advertisers added 45%, 53%, 33% and 79% share of ad volumes on TV, digital, print and radio, respectively.

On TV, news genre emerged as the preferred genre for BFSI sector’s advertising as it accounted for 67% share of the sector ad volume share on television. Following this was movies genre with 14% share and general entertainment channels (GEC) with 10% share. The top 2 channel genres on TV together added 80% share of ad volumes for BFSI during Jan-Mar’22. Prime Time had the highest advertising of BFSI brands with a 33% share of ad volumes on TV with 20-40 seconds ad size being preferred by 79% advertisers. It is to be noted that among the top 10 BFSI brands, four belonged to LIC of India.

In print, English newspapers accounted for 52% share of BFSI sector advertisements, followed by Hindi newspapers at 21%. Marathi newspapers claimed the third position with six percent share while Gujarati and Tamil newspapers trailed behind with 4% share, each. The top five publication languages together added more than 87% share of sector’s ad volumes. Meanwhile, publication genre General Interest had 59% share of ad space in print, while the rest 41% was accounted for by Business/Finance/Economy. In print, LIC of India held the numero uno position in the advertisers with nearly half of the brands were from the stable of LIC of India.

Maharashtra topped all the states with an 18% share of the sector’s ad volumes on radio during Jan-Mar’22, followed by Gujarat with a 15% share. On radio, evening time-bands emerged as the most preferred time for the sector’s advertisements, with the band accounting for 45% share, followed by the morning band. 83% of the BFSI Ad volumes were in evening and morning time-bands in Jan-Mar’22.

Interestingly, ad network transaction method captured 58% share of BFSI ad insertions on digital. Following this was programmatic/ad network and programmatic method which accounted for 25% share.

Read Also: Locomotive Global Media strengthens leadership team in India with new appointments

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook