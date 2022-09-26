Liberty Shoes brings Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassadors for its athleisure brand LEAP7X

Liberty Shoes has brought onboard Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as brand ambassadors for its athleisure brand Leap7X. With this association, Liberty Shoes plans to leverage Ayushmann Khurana and Rakul Preet Singh’s connect with young consumers, and strengthen the brand’s online and offline presence.

“Liberty Shoes plans to focus intensely on its homegrown brand Leap7X, which is an athleisure centric line. As statistically proven, athleisure as a category is rapidly growing in the Indian market, and thus, we believe Leap7X is going to perfectly fit in the new lifestyle of Indian consumers. And, with this new association, I’m sure we will be able to take the brand to the next level. In coming years, we are eying to become India’s most trusted sports/athleisure brand,” Anupam Bansal, director retail, Liberty Shoes, said.

The brand’s new campaign, “Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM”, talks about the power of perseverance on an everyday basis in order to achieve one’s dreams.

India is rich with youth who are full of energy and willingness to do more, Barun Prabhakar, marketing head, Liberty Shoes, said. “Brand Leap7X wants to connect with such youth who keep hustling towards their goal day and night. This is where the idea of our new campaign ‘Sitaare Aise Hi Nahi Bante Mehnat Karni Padti Hai AM To PM’, was born. With this campaign, we also wish to acknowledge and celebrate the immense strength that a hustler needs in order to work consistently from AM To PM, no matter what! The journey of Ayushmann Khurana, and Rakul Preet Singh, mirrors the campaign’s concept with absolute perfection. And, with this association we intend to reach young consumers who are fashion conscious as well,” he added.

Currently, the brand claims to have a presence in over 350 stores pan India.

