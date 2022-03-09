Libas ropes in Sara Ali Khan as the face of the brand

The campaign is created in collaboration with creative agency The Script Room

Indian ethnic wear brand Libas has onboarded actress Sara Ali Khan as its brand ambassador with the launch of its spring summer 2022 campaign ‘#TheresAlwaysALibas’. The actress will endorse the brand’s new designs in a series of ad films and stills for the campaign across various digital platforms. The campaign is created in collaboration with creative agency The Script Room. The first film for the campaign was launched on women’s day while the second film will be released on March 11, 2022.

Libas is focused on providing 360-degree wardrobe solutions to the modern Indian woman, Sidhant Keshwani, CEO and MD, Libas, stated. “In line with this goal, we have added a plus-size brand ‘extra love’ in our offering along with kids’ and loungewear categories and plan to add more categories as well in the coming future. We are also looking to scale up the offline presence to 200 stores by 2025 across metro and tier 2 cities,” he added.

Through the campaign the brand aims to highlight its providing ethnic wear collection. The two ad films for the campaign endorse the versatility of the brand’s offering for all occasions

“Libas has comfortable ethnic wear styles. The brand gives a refreshing outlook to Indian ethnic fashion and makes the category an effortless choice for all occasions,” Sara Ali Khan said.

Launched in 1985, Libas is an ethnic fashion brand that aims at providing ethnic wear solutions for all occasions.

