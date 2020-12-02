LG’s new campaign inspires the young generation to achieve beyond perfection

An integrated campaign is planned to promote this concept including TVC and digital media

Consumer durable brand LG Electronics has released its new brand film ‘Life’s Good when we better it’ featuring actor Kunal Kapoor. The film essentially portrays the aspirations of the young generation to achieve beyond perfection and set new benchmarks and how LG products are instrumental in helping them achieve exactly that by providing the most advanced and smart technology desired by this generation. An integrated campaign is planned to promote this concept including TVC and digital media, the company said.

In the film, the protagonist, Kunal Kapoor captures LG products and how the young generation of today is a constant source of inspiration for LG brand to continue to innovate, bring the latest technology to the market, and provide an experience that is beyond the greatest and most excellent. It captures LG’s innovative television, mobile phone, laptop, and home appliances range establishing how LG products are helping to create smart and intelligent homes and advanced yet convenient experiences.

As a consumer-focused brand, LG has always strived to provide the latest technology that provides the young generation and families with the most superior and enhanced experience and our new brand film reinstates our commitment to innovate and provide a better quality of life for our customers each day, Young Lak Kim, MD, LG Electronics India said. “With this brand film, we aim to foster our connection and engage with the emerging Gen Z by touching upon the role that brands like LG play in their lives to fulfill their dreams by setting new benchmarks for themselves. We are certain that our new initiative will receive a heartening response and inspire today’s youth to be unstoppable and always strive for perfection beyond imagination,” he added further.

