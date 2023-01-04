scorecardresearch
LG Electronics elevates Hong Ju Jeon, Young Lak Kim

Jeon will be the new MD of LG India and Kim will join as the executive vice president

Written by BrandWagon Online
Jeon was in charge of the Gulf region as subsidiary president prior to his current role

LG Electronics India has announced the appointment of Hong Ju Jeon as the company’s managing director (MD). Moreover, Young Lak Kim, the previous MD of LG India, has been promoted to the position of executive vice president and will be joining as the Korea sales and marketing head.

“I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to serve millions of consumers,” Hong Ju Jeon, MD, LG Electronics India, said. “India is a growing economy and is a market with vast demographics therefore, we aim to further strengthen our consumer base by introducing a product portfolio that is developed based on the insights of the consumers,” he added.

Prior to his current role, Jeon was in charge of the Gulf region as subsidiary president. Moreover, he held other senior positions at LG Electronics as the managing director of Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria subsidiaries. Under his leadership, LG has strengthened its product leadership and launched many sustainable initiatives, the company claimed.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 02:55:25 pm