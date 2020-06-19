Lexus India’s PB Venugopal on life beyond work

PB Venugopal, president, Lexus India

The Job

At Lexus, we are in the people business, and that will continue to be our focus, as the future will always be led by humans. As a brand, we are always trying to drive a better tomorrow and deliver ‘amazing experiences’.

I started my career in the construction equipment manufacturing sector, and eventually moved to the auto industry in 2009 with Toyota. My journey at Lexus began in January, 2018. Throughout these years, I have cherished interacting with our guests, media and our dealer partners. There has always been that human connection. For me, Lexus is not a job, it is a passion, culture, family, and that’s what I love most about this brand.

The Weekdays

I start my day early by leaving for office by 7:15 am. My schedule involves a lot of meetings and discussions. In office, I make it a point to engage with employees across different departments to understand their plans and get updates which, in turn, helps me plan and strategise for the brand. At Lexus, we encourage people to stand up and walk around every now and then, to stay healthy and fit.

With the work-from-home scenario at the moment, my schedule remains the same. The only difference is that the face-to-face interaction has been replaced with a screen. Before the pandemic, I used to travel 21 days in a month; but this lockdown has allowed me to be physically present at home.

I usually unwind by playing chess — a 30-minute game of chess in the evening helps me recharge — or listening to music. I stay fit following an online exercise regimen and videos. With the restrictions being relaxed, I am able to go for walks around the community, which helps me rejuvenate.

The Weekend

Even before the pandemic, I always preferred spending my weekends at home. A perfect weekend for me involves spending quality time with family doing things we love, such as watching movies.

The Toys

I am not very fond of gadgets, but my smartphone is my companion that keeps me connected. I have always been of the opinion that personal interactions are important, and no gadget can replace this form of communication.

The Logos

I love desi brands that are comfortable to wear.

