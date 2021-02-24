Levi’s ropes in Deepika Padukone as global brand ambassador

The move aims to attract new generations of women consumers

Clothing company Levi’s on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with actor Deepika Padukone. The move is in line with the objective to attract new generations of women consumers with a relevant fashion-forward offering in line with the brand DNA of quality and comfort — with Levi’s taking the next step in its journey, the company said in an official statement.

As per the terms of the association, Padukone will be seen spearheading the new campaign focused on an all new range of fashion fits from Levi’s. “Authenticity, originality and honesty are values that the brand has been built on and are values I identify with the most. For those unaware, I have always been a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl. The right pair of jeans not only make me feel comfortable but also confident. I am honoured to be associating with one of the world’s most iconic brands,” Padukone said on the association with the brand.

“Padukone’s personality shines through a balance of being bold, authentic, true and uncompromising that perfectly fits with our brand values. She is not only a style icon but also an inspiration to the youth and women globally. With her on-board, we are confident of strengthening the brand further especially when we are strongly focusing on leading the women’s category,” Sanjeev Mohanty, managing director- South Asia and MENA – Levi’s added.

Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi’s jeans have become one of the most recognisable garments of clothing. Today, Levi’s brand portfolio continues to evolve and its range of leading jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style.

