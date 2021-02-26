Levi’s rolls out new brand campaign featuring Deepika Padukone

The campaign will rolled out nationally using a creative mix of marketing mediums including print, broadcast, and digital

Clothing company Levi’s has launched its new brand campaign centered around the message – ‘When you take a step, we all move’. The campaign featuring Deepika Padukone, celebrates the spirit of women and their collective journey of inspiring and championing each other through authentic self-expression. The brand recently roped in Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.

As part of the visual montage, the film features Padukone alongside diverse women from everyday walks-of-life dreaming, believing, and taking the step with confidence to live their next big thing. As each woman finds confidence and comfort in expressing their fearless pursuits, it inspires people around her to join in and move with her.

“The TVC is cinematically designed to highlight this spread of energy as the bond that unites the sisterhood and inspires a cultural movement. This represents a manifestation of the core campaign message – ‘When you take a step, we all move’, the company said in a statement.

The campaign is an ode to the collective movement of women who are moving ahead with strength and shaping a massive cultural change, Saikot Das, marketing director – South Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Levi Strauss & Co, said. “Deepika embodies what it means to inspire generations to fearlessly chase their dreams and pursuits – a perfect fit to our campaign message ‘When you take a step, we all move’. Through our campaign, we believe we’ll be able to establish a strong connect with our consumers, influence and accelerate the women’s business, further strengthening our leadership in the market,’’ he added further.

Apart from the main film, the TVC will also be curated into multiple renditions to run across media platforms. The campaign will be nationally rolled out using a creative mix of marketing mediums including print, broadcast, and digital.

