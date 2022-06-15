Levi Strauss names Amisha Jain as its senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the appointment of Amisha Jain as the company’s new senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA). In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the company’s operations in SAMEA and ensuring that the geography continues to drive expansion and growth, contributing to the company’s success in Asia and around the globe.

“Jain’s years leading digital and physical retail businesses, her track record of delivering results while connecting with consumers and her passion for innovation are a combination that will set our SAMEA cluster up for accelerated growth,” Seth Ellison, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said.

Jain brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple industries including physical and digital retail, consumer goods and technology and a strong track record of leading profitable, sustainable growth and transformation initiatives in both multi-national and domestic companies in India to the company, the company said in a statement. Most recently, Jain was the chief executive officer at Zivame. She started her career as an engineer with Motorola Inc. and has held roles across multiple functions including sales, operations and strategy at organisations such as McKinsey & Company, Nike and Arvind Group.

“I have always admired the brand as a consumer and a business leader. The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” Jain stated. Jain fills this role following the transition of Sanjeev Mohanty in late 2021. Mohanty, the company’s previous senior vice president and managing director of SAMEA, is currently Levi Strauss & Co.’s senior vice president and managing director of the U.S. and Canada.

