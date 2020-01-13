Leo Burnett’s Rakesh Hinduja resigns

In his five-year stint at Leo Burnett, Hinduja played a crucial role in building Leo Burnett’s ‘new-age’ solution ecosystem

Rakesh Hinduja, COO of Leo Burnett has put in his papers as he moves on to pursue pther opportunities. Hinduja has been with the group for more than 14 years and was currently serving as COO West for Leo Burnett India. In his five-year stint at Leo Burnett, Hinduja played a crucial role in building Leo Burnett’s ‘new-age’ solution ecosystem, which included creating highly motivated and talented teams. He has helped double the agency’s Mumbai office which won multiple accounts and created memorable work over the last few years, while building the business with genuine partnership with clients and brands. Creating Wave 3 new age solutions consistently across brands.

According to Dheeraj Sinha, MD India and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, under Hinduja the Mumbai office had a good momentum in terms of new business wins and creative work. “We will continue to be relentlessly focused on creating great work and great growth.”

For Rajdeepak Das, MD India and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, Hinduja’s been one of the core people behind creating some legendary work and big business wins. Furthermore, he partnered the agency to lead the third wave.

