Leo Burnett India wins the creative mandate for Meta

The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Leo Burnett India has been appointed the strategic and creative communication partner for Meta’s business marketing mandate in India. As part of this mandate, Leo Burnett India will be developing the creative narrative for Meta’s business communication in India. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

As digital becomes the leading platform for advertising, businesses – large and small – are increasingly relying on Meta platforms of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to reach their customers. For Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, Publicis Health and Publicis Business, Meta today offers a full eco-system on digital, to help deliver business objectives for both legacy and direct-to-consumer brands. “With its various offerings, be it instream video, reels, stories and so on, Meta can open the funnel for businesses right at the top and can help close the consumer journey on its platform. We are looking forward to partner with Meta on their journey to becoming the preferred partner for all businesses,” he added.

