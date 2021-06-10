Leo Burnett India to manage the strategic and creative mandate of GOQii

Founded in 2014, GOQii is a tech-enabled healthcare platform empowering consumers to lead healthier and better lives

GOQii, the smart tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform has partnered with Leo Burnett India to handle its strategic and creative mandate. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

GOQii is committed to making the world a healthier and happier place, Vishal Gondal, founder, GOQii said. “Our mission is to build the largest tech enabled healthcare platform to empower and motivate consumers to #BeTheForce. Given our proposition and our dynamic industry we were looking for a partner who emulated our new age thinking and goals with creativity and strong digital DNA. We were impressed with Leo Burnett’s understanding of the preventive healthcare mindset; a data first strategic thinking and a fresh creative approach. We are looking forward to working together,” he added further.

For Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, India needs a health movement. “We need to put as much accent on living a better, healthier life than on post-disease healthcare. GOQii’s worldview and its suite of services is about helping you live longer, better, more fulfilled life. The brand delivers this through multiple services, tie ups with brands, nutrition advisory, health advisory, content around mental well-being going all the way to insurance solutions. We are indeed looking forward to partnering with GOQii to bring access to a better life through better health for larger India,” he stated.

Founded in 2014, GOQii is empowering consumers to lead healthier and better lives. GOQii’s smart tech-enabled healthcare platform brings together the entire preventive healthcare ecosystem. It’s smart health ecosystem integrates tools for real-time personalised coaching, a health e-commerce store, scheduling health check-ups, a health locker, a ‘GOQii Cash’ program where healthy behaviour is rewarded with cash discounts and insurance discounts based on health management data and live coaching by experts on GOQii Play, the health OTT platform.

