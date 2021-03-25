Leo Burnett India to be the creative partner of Kent RO

The account will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office

Kent RO Systems Limited, the manufacturers of water purifiers, has appointed Leo Burnett India as their integrated communications partner. The account will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office.

As per the mandate, Leo Burnett will be responsible for strategic planning, ATL and BTL activities for Kent water purifiers, kitchen and home appliances. This new partnership will be focused on driving continued growth and building on the market leadership the brand have achieved.

The idea of getting healthier has found big currency especially in the post Covid world, Dheeraj Sinha, chief executive officer and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said. “Kent’s mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of its consumers by leveraging its technological expertise to create healthy lifestyle solutions finds great synergy with the current world view. Our task will be to amplify its equity in water purifiers and help establish it as a home solutions brand backed by Kent technology,” he added further.

“Our data-led, new age thinking will help create impactful communication which drives conversations and interaction around brand and its offerings. We are looking forward to the journey with the brand,” Samir Gangahar, president – North, Leo Burnett, added on the association.

“For us at Kent innovating health care products, is more than just a business, it is our passion and the very purpose of our existence. We have ambitious growth plans and in Leo Burnett India we found the perfect partner to help us execute them. Team Leo Burnett really impressed us with their strategic acumen based on in-depth understanding of our brand and presented some truly distinctive creative solutions across platforms to help us bring to life our vision for our brand and our consumers,” Sanjeev Gauba, chief marketing officer, Kent RO Systems said.

