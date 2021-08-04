Leo Burnett India strengthens planning team with new appointments

Their addition to the planning team will only help us sharpen our thinking and output on our businesses, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and CSO – South Asia, Leo Burnett said

Leo Burnett India has announced that it has strengthened its strategic planning team with two new appointments in Mumbai. Mittu Torka and Bonnie Michael have joined the company as executive vice president, strategy. The company has also elevated Ankit Singh as executive vice president, strategy in Delhi.

Michael joins Burnett with almost two decades of experience across FMCG, finance, technology, auto and hospitality. He specialises in providing strategic solutions to brands and organisations, and helping them engage with their audience, to improve their customer experience in an effective manner, the company said.

Torka’s experience ranges from online platform development, customer lifecycle management to crafting brand narratives and go-to-market strategies. She has worked on brands such as Samsung (Global), Coca-Cola, Guinness, Huawei (South Pacific), OLX, General Mills and Mead Johnson over the course of her career. Mittu also has her own entrepreneurial venture – ‘Mannmitr’ which is a mental health platform.

Singh has been with Leo Burnett since the past few years and has over the years successfully built brands, high-performance teams and businesses for the agency. As per the agency, he has been instrumental in leading the Delhi strategy team and has been integral to the multi-fold growth seen in the Delhi office, in the last three years.

At Leo Burnett India strategy has always been core to building success for client’s businesses, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said. “This is also a testimony to the success of our Leo Burnett Consult offering which has already completed several projects within a year of its launch. Our new age thinking, and growth trajectory has always attracted the top talent from the industry. Mittu and Bonnie both come with valuable knowledge and experience having worked across diverse sectors and some of the best-in-class brands. Their addition to the planning team will only help us sharpen our thinking and output on our businesses,” he added.

Sinha further stated that Ankit has been a valuable part of the Leo Burnett planning team and this promotion is not only well deserved but also a testament to the company’s commitment to nurture homegrown talent.

Read Also: Creativeland Asia launches a specialised research division, Crossbow Insights

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook