Leo Burnett India launches specialised division LB Regional

Leo Burnett India has announced the launch of LB Regional, a specialised division helping brands maximise their reach with national audiences by understanding region wise insights. LB regional will help brands create localised content to build relevance with national audiences.

To succeed in today’s times, brands need to win in regions, not just nationally, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, Leo Burnett, South Asia and chairman BBH India said. “Often, brands have opportunities or problems that are typical of certain regions. We have to deploy region-up thinking, using insights of that region., to be able to solve for these. Also, there is a growing demand for local, vernacular, Indianised content, which if done right, presents a big opportunity for brands to grow their audiences. With this in mind, we have created this division which helps brands think and create regional-level solutions,” he added.

According to the agency, LB Regional offers end to end solutions from research-driven strategic direction, which are translated into creative solutions and execution serving clients’ complete needs for regional markets. Often marketing campaigns miss cultural nuances and appropriate generalised stereotypes of different communities, the company said in a statement. Leo Burnett Regional, aims to break this cycle and help brands think region appropriate content by bringing in experts from each region, making content far more relatable and relevant. LB Regional currently focuses on five key languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Bengali and has a team of creatives and writers who are experts in each of them.

The strategy and thinking is backed by an in-depth quantitative survey undertaken by Leo Burnett India, spanning across 10 states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh +Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab + Chandigarh, Kerala and Delhi), with 2805 respondents, across different age groups (18-30 year olds, 31-45 year olds, 45+). The survey covers attitudes and sentiments across seven categories of food, mobility, finance, life motivations + relationships, health, and fashion.

