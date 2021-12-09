Leo Burnett India bags creative mandate for Roposo

The account will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office

Leo Burnett India has been entrusted with the integrated communications mandate for Roposo, a creator-driven, live, entertainment commerce platform. The agency has also created the first campaign for the brand announcing the new brand identity. The account will be handled out of the agency’s Delhi office. According to Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Roposo not only has the homegrown advantage, but it is also one of the few premium hybrid apps that is bringing commerce and entertainment together through their tech and product innovation.

“This gives us the perfect platform to build a data driven strategic approach for the brand, using relevant cultural insights to build a powerful narrative that resonates with its audiences. Our first piece of work reflects this as we bring together some of India’s most powerful content creators to introduce the brand’s refreshed offering. We are very excited to partner with team Roposo on this exciting journey and look forward to charting the brand’s success story together,” Sinha added.

As part of this association, Leo Burnett India has created ‘Own It Now’ campaign that showcases the new brand narrative through five creators across categories – music, fashion, comedy, dance and fitness. The film features popular content creators – Komal Pandey, Krishna Shroff, Aadar Malik, Lisa Mishra, and Sushant Khatri. Furthermore, the music for the film has been written and composed by hip-hop band ‘Seedhe Maut’.

For Mansi Jain, vice president and general manager, Roposo, the company is at an exciting juncture where it is creating an innovative and meaningful offering for both content creators and users. It aims to build a single platform for creators, content, and commerce to come together, within a live virtual mall like environment. Leo Burnett has demonstrated an excellent understanding of the cultural pulse and consumer behaviour and translated it into impactful ideas for the brand, Jain added.

“Roposo is one of the most exciting and immersive platforms for both the content creators and users. Our campaign “Own it Now’ reflects the passion and attitude that today’s generation embodies. By bringing together some of the best-in-class content creators, our film shows how creators and users can own the own moment with the new features on Roposo. The brilliantly catchy track for the campaign done by popular rappers ‘Seedhe Maut’ perfectly mirrors the new generations confidence and hustler attitude,” Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, said.

