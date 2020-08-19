Leo Burnett India appoints Sujay Rachh as executive director

Rachh will report to Dheeraj Sinha, managing director and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia

Creative agency Leo Burnett India has announced the appointment of Sujay Rachh as executive director. In his new role, Rachh will provide leadership to multiple business groups in the Mumbai office. He will report to Dheeraj Sinha, managing director and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia.

Rachh has spent several years at Lowe Lintas and has helped grow multiple brands, while also setting up global operations. His last assignment was with the Times Group, where he worked with the leadership, heading the brand strategy team and worked within the entrepreneurial ecosystem, helping new age start-ups go to market with compelling marketing propositions.

According to Sinha, in the current scenario the need to build a strong leadership team is even more crucial and essential. “With his depth of experience, especially his last stint where Sujay worked with start-ups, he will add valuable perspective and energy to the momentum we have at Leo Burnett India. Sujay’s appointment enhances our leadership team and will help us continue to grow our capacity to partner our clients,” he added further.

The agency also claimed that this is an important juncture for them. “We continue to invest in the best talent, irrespective of the environment, in our commitment to bring success and glory to our clients,” Sinha stated.

For Rajdeepak Das, managing director and chief creative officer, Leo Burnett, South Asia, Sujay has a very diverse and interesting professional background and his experience will add a new perspective for both the agency’s teams as well as its clients. “I look forward to working together and welcome him on board,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with the team in driving this energy alongside our partners who have entrusted us with their businesses, strengthening the core capabilities, adding more perspective, contributing to Leo Burnett’s growth and in turn learning new things myself. Essentially ensuring it is all onwards and upwards for the stakeholders,” Sujay Rachh, executive director, Leo Burnett said.

Read Also: Grapes Digital bags digital marketing mandate for Cholayil

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook