Leo Burnett India aims to show how music makes life better with its multilingual campaign for Spotify India

Spotify India has rolled out a new multilingual, 15 film campaign, leveraging the Indian Premier League (IPL) to strengthen its presence across all markets. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett India, the campaign highlights the message, ‘music makes life better’. The ad campaign aims to focus on the power of music to show how it helps tide over even the most boring or tough situations one may find themselves in. The ad films show various characters in situations such as getting stuck in a cab because of a road-side fight, or on a boring shopping spree where music comes to their rescue. The ad campaign is created in three languages, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil and will be played throughout the IPL in phases across several markets.

Keeping the signature Spotify humour intact, the agency has created a language native campaign that will hold appeal across the length and breadth of the nation, Rajdeepak Das, CEO and chief creative officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, said. “This campaign allows us to see situations through the filter of music, making us see humour even in a situation where you are stuck. Each film introduces audiences to fun but relatable characters and situations and how music is helping them get through their situation. No matter what the situation, Spotify has the right music solution. Spotify ‘sunte ja’,” he added.

A part of the Publicis Groupe, Leo Burnett believes in the power of one – a platform that helps tell the brand’s narrative across platforms, seamlessly. The agency claims to build brands based on its humankind philosophy, believing that ‘insightful creativity has the power to change human behaviour’.

