Leo Burnett bags the creative mandate for Vega

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office

Leo Burnett India has won the creative mandate for the beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand Vega. The agency will be leading the strategic and creative communication for the brand across platforms. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency’s New Delhi office.

Vega is a beauty accessory and personal care appliances brand in India with a range of DIY and home use beauty tools, grooming and hair styling. The brand has recently signed on bollywood actor Ananya Panday for the female hair styling appliances and cricketer Rohit Sharma for their recently launched trimmers under the Vega Men brand as their brand ambassadors.

“Our mission at Vega is to provide DIY (Do-it-yourself) ‘Head to Toe’ grooming/styling products to our consumers so they can be Atmanirbhar. We are in a dynamic growth phase and were looking for a partner who not only understands our ambition but can take our brand to the next level. Leo Burnett’s strategic approach, dynamic creativity and the energy that the team brought to pitch aligned with our thinking and we look forward to working together,” Sandeep Jain, director, Vega Industries Private Limited said.

According to Dheeraj Sinha, chief executive officer and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, with the past year giving momentum to the DIY culture, there is a tremendous potential for the brand to grow. “We look forward to bringing our new-age creative approach, platform understanding and dynamism to support the brand’s ambitious growth plans and establish them as the leader in their category,” he added further on the association.

For Samir Gangahar, president, North, Leo Burnett, the personal grooming market is booming and therefore gives a platform to create some distinctive conversations around the brand.

Read Also: Essence launches Essence Media Health Check consulting service

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook