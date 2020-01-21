Leo Burnett appoints three senior members in account management team

Left to right: Ashima Mehra, Maninder Bali and Sarina Baretto

Leo Burnett India has appointed Ashima Mehra and Maninder Bali as senior vice president while Sarina Baretto joins as vice president. The appointments are in line with the company’s aim to strengthen its account management team.

Ashima Mehra has led brands at Godfrey Phillips India and Reckitt Benckiser where she was spearheading the PO1 team for Dettol in 15 countries, which were developing markets. She brings with her an in depth perception on advertising and marketing as she worked on both the client side and with agencies. Further, she has played an instrumental role in drafting communication strategies for global brands such as Veet, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Honda, Vodafone, Aditya Birla Group, MakeMyTrip, Tata AIG and Whirlpool.

Maninder Bali, on the other hand, previously worked at Publicis SIngapore as regional business director on P&G’s Safeguard global business. This is his second stint with Leo Burnett, previously Bali was Vice President at Leo Burnett, Mumbai where he led the agency’s marquee account McDonald’s, nationwide.

Sarina Baretto has helped steer brands across a wide spectrum of industries including Zee Entertainment Network, Times of India, Femina, L’Oréal, Hotel Leela, Intercontinental, DHL, Polycab, Camlin, HDFC, IndianOil to name a few.

According to Dheeraj Sinha, managing director, India and chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett South Asia, the agency has had tremendous growth momentum which is reflected in both the new business wins as well as the body of work. “To keep up this momentum for the agency it is important to have a leadership team which echoes our new-age thinking and creative approach,” he added.

Leo Burnett India is one of the top agencies in Leo Burnett’s global network of 86 agencies. Known for building India’s top brands based on its Humankind philosophy, the agency believes that “Insightful creativity has the power to change human behaviour”. As a part of the Publicis Groupe, Leo Burnett believes in the Power of One – a platform that helps tell the brand’s narrative across platforms, seamlessly. Present in over 100 countries with over 80,000 professionals, Publicis Groupe is the third largest communications group in the world. Globally, Publicis Communications is the creative communications hub of Publicis Groupe, bringing together the Leo Burnett, Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL GROUP and Prodigious networks.

