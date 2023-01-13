Lenskart rolls out campaign featuring Karan Johar, Peyush Bansal

Lenskart has launched a series of ad films featuring filmmaker Karan Johar and the company’s CEO Peyush Bansal. According to the company, it leveraged humour and the team behind the television commercial (TVC) was led by comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

For Peyush Bansal, great advertising is when it is genuine and authentic on all fronts — product, proposition, messaging and storytelling.

As per the company, the campaign turns the spotlight on Lenskart’s strongest value proposition—eliminating the middlemen to offer good quality and prices, it claimed. The TVCs are an amalgamation of cinematography, script and effective messaging—offering their consumers insight into the experience Lenskart offers. The ad campaign takes the company’s core value of disruption forward and makes the customer rethink their choices and shopping behaviour.

