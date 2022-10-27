Lenskart joins hands with MX Player to roll out a mini-series based on gaming 

Lenskart has partnered with MX Player to roll out its mini-series based on the gaming ecosystem in India. The series aims to increase awareness about eyesight health and promote its glasses with anti-glare coating, which claims to keep harmful ultraviolet rays away and offer maximum vision clarity, the company stated.

In today’s ever-changing marketing landscape, brands need to understand both consumer consumption patterns and preferences, not only in terms of media but also as a society, Anupam Tripathi, media head, Lenskart, said. With this unique partnership with the over-the-top (OTT) platform, we have come up with a never-done-before mini-series which subtly highlights how these individuals have become so much more by doing more,” he added.

The cast of gamers that are featured in the series includes Ankit Panth, Saloni Pawar, Amit Thakur, Rishabh Karanwal and Ocean Sharma. The series comprises five episodes, each with a run-time of 10 to 15 minutes. According to the company, while gaming is still a new-age category in India, it is very close to becoming the next phenomenon. One, however, cannot ignore the repercussions of sitting in front of the screen all day long, the company added.

