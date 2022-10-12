Lenovo India names Sumati Sahgal as head of tablets and smart devices

Global technology firm Lenovo has announced the appointment of Sumati Sahgal as the head of tablets and smart devices for Lenovo India. Based in Mumbai, she will spearhead the functions across smart devices, and commercial and consumer tablet segment.

“In her previous role, she has helped the business deliver on its financial goals and contributed to the profitability of the consumer business. I am confident that her varied experience in marketing and sales will be a valuable asset in further accelerating our tablets and smart devices business in India,” Shailendra Katyal, managing director, Lenovo India, said.

Sahgal brings in over 18 years of professional work experience across multiple domains. In her last assignment with Lenovo, Sahgal has been leading the consumer VAS (visuals, accessories, and services) business for the last two years. Prior to this, she headed the regional operations for West for the consumer portfolio. Prior to Lenovo, she has also worked in diverse sales and marketing roles across telecom (Airtel) and banking (HSBC) sectors.

“Lenovo’s tablets business is a constantly evolving product line with each generation bringing in cutting edge tech to our customers’ fingertips. I am looking forward to working with an outstanding team and our partner ecosystem as we continue to deliver better experiences to our quality conscious customers. I look forward to scaling this business to newer heights,” Sahgal stated on her new role.

