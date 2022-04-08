Lenovo brings Stagwell Agency Assembly and Dentsu as media agencies of record

Lenovo has announced the appointment of Stagwell Agency Assembly and Dentsu as its new global paid media agencies of record. The new appointments are part of a broader global marketing transformation vision that will accelerate Lenovo’s digital-first strategies, focus work around key centers of excellence, and continue advancing Lenovo’s global marketing effectiveness through an evolution of the media agency partnership model, the company said in a statement.

Assembly and Dentsu will work with Lenovo in overseeing media strategy and planning, advertising operations, and performance measurement. Assembly will support Lenovo in its geographical markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), North America (NA) and Latin America (LAS), Dentsu will cover Lenovo’s Asia Pacific (AP) markets. Performics, a Publicis Groupe agency, will retain the paid media business for Lenovo in China and the company’s global e-commerce business. The entire pitch management process was supported by independent global media advisors, MediaSense.

As the technology and marketing industries undergo a profound transformation in an increasingly fragmented digital ecosystem, marketing needs to adapt and modernise as we navigate this new environment, Gina Qiao, senior vice president and chief strategy and marketing officer at Lenovo, said. “We look forward to working with our new agency partners to continue innovating how and where we tell Lenovo’s vision of smarter technology for all, and to further advance the industry.”

“Together, alongside Lenovo’s Global Media Strategy Center of Excellence, we will work to accelerate and modernise Lenovo’s marketing capabilities through data, technology and a digitally led approach,” James Townsend, global CEO, Assembly and global CEO of Stagwell Media Network, stated.

For Michael McLaren, EVP, High-Tech/B2B at dentsu and global CEO of Merkle B2B, Lenovo’s hybrid in-house model is a data and technology solution with a rich first-party data set that will pair perfectly well with Dentsu’s adtech capabilities.

