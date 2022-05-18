Lendingkart launches ‘business loans bole toh sirf Lendingkart’ campaign with Rajkumar Rao

Lendingkart has roped in actor Rajkumar Rao as its brand ambassador. As part of the collaboration, the company has launched ‘business loans bole toh sirf Lendingkart’ campaign with Rao, aiming to connect with the Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Consisting of two ad films, the campaign has been conceptualised by WPP’s Contract Advertising.

Rao has started his journey from grassroots and made a mark in the film industry, Harshvardhan Lunia, founder and CEO, Lendingkart, said. “He is the apt ambassador for us in our journey to simplify MSME financing. We clicked together in the first meeting we had. As the digital economy grows, it is important to spread awareness about digital business loans being available at fingertips. Lendingkart is playing a role in bridging the credit gap that MSME sector faces,” he added.

For Ram Deshpande, senior vice president and head of marketing, Lendingkart, Rao represents the aspirations of MSMEs who start from scratch and envision bringing a change. “With Lendingkart, small businesses across India can make their dreams come true. We have Rao with us to communicate our value proposition to the audience of small businesses in India. As we try to make an impact in people’s lives every day, we want people to know how they can benefit by associating with the company,” he stated.

In both the films, Rao plays the role of a friend to an MSME businessperson, who is in need of a business loan in order to expand his business.

“Taking a business loan has changed with Lendingkart’s tech-driven offering. Every MSME should feel that access to working capital is always within reach right on their phones, without the collateral or an approval process,” Rao added.

Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Gurugram, and has service reach across India. The group is financed by international investors such as Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, among others.

