Lendingkart appoints Ram Deshpande as head- marketing

Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR

Fintech company Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited has appointed Ram Deshpande as senior vice president and head of marketing. In his new role, Deshpande will be responsible for varied brand building activities across traditional and digital marketing communications for Lendingkart Group as well as campaigns around its vast product portfolio targeting a wide range of customers and partners. As per Harshvardhan Lunia, CEO and co-founder, Lendingkart, the appointment is in line with the company’s vision of financial inclusion of MSMEs segment by building a digital E2E financial ecosystem collaboration through ‘2gthr’ platform. “Ram Deshpande brings deep insights, vast experience and an excellent track record in brand building and marketing communications which will enhance Lendingkart’s unique position amongst customers and partners through its marketing campaigns,” Lunia added.

With over 20 years of experience, Ram Deshpande has worked in varied industries such as advertising, marketing, digital, ecommerce, and technology research services. Till recently, Deshpande was leading digital services for Cheil Worldwide (Samsung Group) wherein he worked on multiple advertising and communication campaigns for mobile phones, consumer electronics, and other product categories of Samsung India. In a short span of time, Lendingkart has made strong strides to improve access to working capital for millions of entrepreneurs across the country, Ram Deshpande, senior vice president and head, marketing, stated. ”Lendingkart is an established fintech leader in India serving the high potential MSME sector. As the company prepares for its next phase of tech-driven growth, I look forward to creating new content with our communication partners and to maximise the digital channels to fuel growth in the coming years,” he highlighted.

Founded in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, Lendingkart has offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and has service reach across India. The group is financed by a clutch of international investors such as Fullerton Financial Holding (FFH) (100% subsidiary of Singapore Sovereign Fund Temasek Holdings), Bertelsmann, Mayfield India, Saama Capital, Sistema Asia, India Quotient, among others, and has raised about Rs 1,050 crores of equity till date.