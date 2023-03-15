LenDenClub rolls out #InvestLikeHardik digital campaign with Hardik Pandya

LenDenClub, Indian P2P lending platform has launched a new campaign with its brand ambassador Hardik Pandya. As per the company, the new campaign, ‘Invest like Hardik’ emphasizes new-age investors to invest in P2P lending which is convenient and enables the investor to earn high returns while being non-market linked.

The campaign conceptualized by Kandid Kanvas, underlines the messaging of being audacious and fulfilling your dreams by choosing the right investment class.

The video showcases Hardik Pandya as the protagonist engaging in a banter with the audience to showcase the benefits of investing in Peer-to-Peer lending while highlighting the industry-best product offerings of LenDenClub.

The company aims to entice people from all genres who have an affinity towards investing in various financial instruments, salaried individuals, novice investors, entrepreneurs and investors. Besides, it also aims to bank big on the mass appeal of Pandya among cricket enthusiasts.

Commenting on the new campaign, Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub, said, “With this alliance with Hardik Pandhya, we aim to raise attention to Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending.

The campaign ties back beautifully to our brand and what it stands for whilst showcasing how to avail simple and hassle-free investing through LenDenClub. Considering Cricket has always been more than just a sport in India, launching this campaign with Hardik Pandya further reiterates our resolve for mass appeal. I am sure that our 2 million investors will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook