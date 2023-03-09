LenDenClub names cricketer Hardik Pandya as new brand ambassador

LenDenClub, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, has partnered with cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
With this collaboration, the company aims to promote P2P lending as a hassle-free investment option.
Owned and operated by RBI-approved NBFC-P2P Innofin Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LenDenClub’s FMPP uses technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to hyper-diversify investments into a vast pool of borrowers, mitigating risks and maintaining returns stability.
With over $1.5 billion worth of loan origination and around 10 million users, LenDenClub said that it aims to double its active user base through this brand association.
“Hardik’s choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.” said Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub.
“Hardik’s mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans.” he added.