LenDenClub names cricketer Hardik Pandya as new brand ambassador

LenDenClub, a peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, has partnered with cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

With this collaboration, the company aims to promote P2P lending as a hassle-free investment option.

Owned and operated by RBI-approved NBFC-P2P Innofin Solutions Pvt. Ltd., LenDenClub’s FMPP uses technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to hyper-diversify investments into a vast pool of borrowers, mitigating risks and maintaining returns stability.

With over $1.5 billion worth of loan origination and around 10 million users, LenDenClub said that it aims to double its active user base through this brand association.

“Hardik’s choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.” said Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub.

“Hardik’s mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans.” he added.

Also Read Shubhranshu Singh named as the jury head for APAC Effie Awards 2023, along with Connie Chan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook