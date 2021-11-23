LenDenClub collaborates with Samir Kochhar

The campaign is currently live on LedDenClub’s YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter handles.

LenDenClub, the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, has joined hands with Indian actor and television presenter, Samir Kochhar, to launch its first brand campaign. The new campaign aims to create an awareness among the new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and enables higher returns compared to traditional asset classes such as Debt Mutual Funds and FD’s. “A fun-filled video campaign does its bit to grab the attention of mass audiences while encouraging them to choose LenDenClub as the go-to investment option,” the company said.

The campaign features Samir Kochhar as the protagonist engaging in amusing banter with the audience to showcase the benefits of investing in peer-to-peer lending while highlighting the product offerings of LenDenClub. As per the company, with Samir Kochhar’s affiliation with many worlds of media and cricket, the brand intends to entice people from all genres, especially salaried individuals, novice investors, entrepreneurs and investors with a high-risk appetite. Besides, it also aims to bank big on the mass appeal of Kochhar among cricket enthusiasts.

This brand drive is introduced during the ongoing cricket season to appeal to a sizable cricket-loving population. It is aired on various video streaming platforms during the entire cricket season. The campaign is currently live on LedDenClub’s YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter handles.

“With the economy opening up and the start of the cricket season, combined with the festive, travel and wedding season, there are positive sentiments across the country. We feel now is the right time to debut our brand campaign to engage our cricket-loving millennials. With this alliance, we aim to raise attention to peer-to-peer (P2P) lending. P2P lending is an investment that offers better returns when compared with other traditional asset classes. Our campaign highlights that investors should invest in this new-age asset class with LenDenClub, which is a hassle-free investment platform that lets you get an estimated return of up to 12% p.a,” Bhavin Patel, co-founder and CEO, LenDenClub, said on the launch of the new campaign.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook