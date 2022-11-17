Lemma names Puneet Biyani company president

Independent supply-side platform for digital out-of-home (DOOH) Lemma has appointed Puneet Biyani as the company’s president. According to a company statement, Biyani will work closely with the board and the leadership team across Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other regions to craft the company’s business growth vision and expansion strategy into global markets. Moreover, the company said that he will overlook finance, business planning, process automation, fundraising & business operations for Lemma across all markets, as president.

Lemma has been a pioneer in the digital advertising segment, Puneet Biyani said. “I look forward to working closely with the team on the journey ahead. The space is bound to expand rapidly, and on the technology front, Lemma is well positioned to lead and shape the development,” he added.

Biyani was the senior vice president at Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd (Times Group) prior to his current appointment. He has also worked with the Times of India Group and Times Innovative Media Limited. His experience also includes stints at Goldman Sachs and PwC.

