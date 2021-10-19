Legends League Cricket ropes in Avishek Mazumdar as vice president, business operations

Prior to joining LLC, he was working as CEO, Society for Educational Reform and Economic Development (SEED).

Legends League Cricket (LLC) has roped in Avishek Mazumdar as its vice president, business operations. The global league where ex-cricketers will be playing competitive cricket is looking at emerging as a professional sporting event in the country and the appointment is in line with that goal, it said in a statement. Mazumdar comes with immense experience and knowledge of various sectors, Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO, Legends League Cricket, said.

“We are confident that with his kind of experience and understanding, he will add value and strength to the whole team. With proven results across sectors, we expect that he will be able to deliver world class cricketing experience to the audiences through the league. We look forward to a great and fruitful long-term relationship,” Raheja added.

Mazumdar brings with him over 25 years of experience in various industries such as sports, management consultancy, road safety, BPO/ITeS, hospitality, medical, education, retail and real estate. Prior to joining LLC, he was working as CEO, Society for Educational Reform and Economic Development (SEED).

“While many different formats of cricketing are being experimented these days to bring in more variety to cricket, I am very hopeful that the Legends cricket format will have a massive impact on the audiences. The game is expected to bring in the old memories of cricket legends in a new avatar, the mix of old charm in a new form will have a massive audience outreach. The role is very exciting and challenging at the same time. I look forward to strengthening the business and take Legends League Cricket to global heights,” Mazumdar stated.

The first season of LLC is scheduled to be held in early March 2022. The League will have ex-cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations.

Read Also: Hyper Connect Asia appoints Neh Rathi as ECD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook