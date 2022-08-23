LegalPay elevates Kashish Grover to COO

LegalPay has elevated Kashish Grover as chief operating officer (COO). In his new role, Grover will be responsible for leading LegalPay’s domestic and global operations and accelerating the company’s long-term growth strategy. He will also be responsible for building new initiatives within legal payments infra, both domestic and international.

Kashish Grover is one of the first few people who has been with the company from the starting and has been instrumental in building LegalPay into what it is today, Kundan Shahi, founder and CEO, LegalPay, said. “He has been successfully leading our both verticals – litigation financing and interim financing and has closed landmark transactions in both during the last two years. As we double down on growth while consistently increasing revenues, Grover’s experience as a resilient leader and organisation builder will play a pivotal role,” he added.

Grover joined LegalPay as chief investment officer (CIO) in January 2021 and has previously worked with organisations such as Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) and Goldman Sachs in the deal advisory and investment management division. He also co-founded a food and beverage start-up in cloud kitchens that was entirely bootstrapped and exited after scaling it in Delhi NCR.

The company claims to be one of the largest scaled players in the legal and insolvency financing market and is backed by marquee investors such as 9unicorns, Amity Incubation Fund, Venture Catalysts, LetsVenture and other family offices. The company is expanding in four cities in a span of next one month, namely Mumbai, Bengaluru, Surat and Pune.

LegalPay has raised its seed round in April 2021 and its pre-series A round in Jan 2022. The company plans to go for a larger Series A in next couple of quarters and has part commitments from existing and new investors.

