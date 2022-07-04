LegalKart inks strategic partnership with Times Group’s Brand Capital

Brand Capital, the investment arm of the Times of India Group and LegalKart have entered into a strategic partnership to support LegalKart’s expansion in India. Under this strategic partnership, Times Group will help LegalKart leverage its media for cross-platform promotion and bolster growth capabilities. Legalkart intends to use The Times Group’s multimedia resources to help develop and evangelise the brand to the next level.

LegalTech like fintech has the potential to scale exponentially through faster digital adoption and growth in India, Arvind Singhatiya, founder and CEO, LegalKart, said. “LegalTech sector in India is a $22.5 billion big in India. With this partnership, we have become the first LegalTech company to enter the Times Group’s Brand Capital fold. This partnership portrays the potential of LegalTech space in the country,” he added.

This partnership is a part of the Times Group’s Brand Capital initiative, which has also worked with several companies including Byjus, Big Basket, Blinkit, Flipkart, Dunzo, Pharmeasy, among others, to assist their growth in the country. LegalKart, through its proprietary AI based technology, has developed a solution which enables customers seeking legal advice, to consult Lawyers regarding their legal matters from the comfort of their home. The company claims to have already served more than 1.5 lakh consumers and has over 10,000 lawyers on its platform across more than 900 locations including multiple cities, districts, and remote regions in India.

Recently Legalkart raised Rs four crore in Pre-Series-A from Mumbai Angels and IIM Udaipur Incubation Center. With this partnership Legalkart is planning to grow their revenue by 300%.

Read Also: Aviva India appoints Asit Rath as CEO and MD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook