Lee Cooper launches new ‘Masters of Denims’ campaign

Lee Cooper has launched its new campaign ‘Masters of Denims’ in collaboration with influencers. Created by Makani Creatives, the campaign showcases an interview format where celebrities and influencers discuss their personal style and their relationship with denim.

The aim of the campaign, as per the brand, is to highlight Lee Cooper’s dominance in the denim industry and promote their products to a broad audience.

“Lee Cooper wants to showcase its products to a broad audience, and what better way than to make use of the digital space where things are constantly evolving and good content is the key to driving numbers.” said Jayesh Sali, head of marketing, fashion and lifestyle, Reliance Retail.

The brand has uploaded the interviews on their YouTube channel and leveraged social media handles for traction using the “link in bio” option.



Yashtika Vaswani, social media head, Makani Creatives said, “Lee Cooper isn’t here to just sell their products but also interact with their viewers on social media and that’s exactly what #MastersOfDenim intends to do this for them. It’s not always the products that get people interested but the conversations that the brand tries to build by staying true to their DNA.”

