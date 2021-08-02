LEAD’s new campaign reflects a change in the mindsets about old and new ways of schooling

LEAD’s TVC offers a peak into a conversation from the parents’ lens

Edtech platform LEAD has launched a new campaign ’LEAD se padhenge toh lead karenge’ featuring the story of a young mom and dad who say they are jealous of their child because of the exposure that children in today’s day and age are getting through their LEAD Powered School. The campaign has been conceptualised by TBWA\India.

The film reflects a change in the mindsets about old and new ways of schooling. “With our first ever PAN India campaign, we want to reach out to all those parents who are looking to provide better school education to their child but have felt constrained due to lack of options. LEAD Powered Schools solve for this by providing International standard education in small town India, which is our core market. The underlying thought of the campaign is based on a beautiful insight tapping the emotion of how every successive generation of parents wants to give more to their children and in the process learn from them,” Anupam Gurani, chief marketing officer, LEAD, said.

LEAD has a noble social mission to provide excellence in education to all, Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India said. “This commercial recognises the role of hardworking progressive parents in the middle India of tier 2 and tier 3 as the real heroes who despite the odds of their generation have made something of themselves and now have the exposure and the determination to know the difference the right school education can make and do not want to compromise in that. Even more so in these uncertain and turbulent times,” he added further.

“Today’s parents are dealing with an entirely new playing field. And the pressure to choose wisely is heavy. LEAD is one such choice that a progressive parent can make knowing they have selected a propulsive learning opportunity for their children. We wanted to bring this to life playfully while centering on this eventually sweet emotion of a parent being jealous of their kid,” Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, TBWA\India, stated on the campaign.

