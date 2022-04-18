LEAD’s latest campaign #OnlyTeachersCan is an ode to teachers

School edtech company LEAD has launched a digital campaign aiming to celebrate the contribution of teachers in ensuring that every student achieves their true potential in life. Conceptualised by TBWA\India, the ad film ‘teacher hona asaan nahi hota’ is directed by Piplu Khan, Potlibaba Media House.

Everyone carries what they have been taught in school throughout the rest of their lives, Anupam Gurani, chief marketing officer, LEAD, stated. “We use what we have learned during our early impressionable years to influence society and shape the future. LEAD’s #OnlyTeachersCan campaign is an ode to the 9.7 million teachers that are nurturing generations of learners across India. While the last two years have been especially difficult for teachers, LEAD has always stood by them and will continue to do so,” he added.

For Namrata Nandan, executive director, TBWA\India, LEAD as a brand is committed to upgrade standards of education of India. “The company understands that learning for children at schools is a fulfilling, immersive and result driven experience only with the constant, untiring efforts of the teachers. Through the last two years, teachers have learnt and upgraded themselves to ensure their students advance effectively despite the pandemic constraints. Acknowledging teachers for their excellence with this campaign #OnlyTeachersCan, the company continues to be a brand that stands for the efforts that teachers put in daily for the good of their students,” she opined.

Centred around the insight that teachers across India have to overcome myriad challenges that often go unnoticed, LEAD’s #OnlyTeachersCan campaign highlights the many ways that teachers put their students’ interests ahead of their own, to ensure the best quality education for every child.

It is said that teachers have a heart larger than the average human, Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, TBWA\India, said. “We wanted to spotlight this truth by capturing the everyday struggles a teacher goes through to put extraordinary care into the lives of their students. Being an ally to teachers, the company brings to life little moments of truth from the life of teachers across the length and breadth of the country,” he highlighted.

“I felt good about connecting the characters and showing how they go about their life every day. My job was to keep my craft balanced; in fact more than craft, it was about the soul, feelings and characters coming alive. A homage to teachers is needed at the moment and we should do everything we can to contribute to enhancing the teacher’s lives,” Piplu Khan, director, added.

