LEAD rolls out new digital campaign ‘#SaluteToParents’

School Edtech company LEAD has launched a new digital campaign with an aim to highlight the selfless efforts and aspirations of parents for their children. Centered around the insight of how parents put the needs of their children ahead of their own, LEAD’s #SaluteToParents campaign highlights how parents leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their children’s dreams, and in ensuring that they are self-confident and ready to succeed in life. Conceptualised and produced by TBWA India, the ad film is directed by Piplu Khan of Potlibaba Media House.

A parent does whatever it takes for their child’s growth and seeks nothing in return except for their children to be happy and successful, Anupam Gurani, chief marketing officer, LEAD, said. “LEAD’s #SaluteToParents campaign is an ode to parents who make myriad sacrifices each day to ensure the very best for their children. A parent’s journey is a marathon, not a sprint; and LEAD salutes the contribution of parents towards shaping a future generation of confident and successful individuals,” he added.

LEAD’s latest digital film ‘#SaluteToParents’ follows close on the heels of its campaign dedicated to teachers in April 2022. Prior to this, in August 2021, LEAD had launched a digital campaign to create awareness of the challenges faced by school owners across India during the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the company, LEAD’s ‘#SaluteToParents’ film completes the troika of the three most important contributors responsible for ensuring a bright future for each child. “There is an old saying, ‘Parents are the bones on which children cut their teeth.’ Such is the incomparable sacrifice parents make to bring up their children. With this film, LEAD sends out a hug to all the parents in the country who silently make sacrifices every day to make their children wake up to a better future,” Parixit Bhattacharya, managing partner, TBWA\India, stated.

Over 1.4 million parents across over 3,500 towns and cities in India trust School Edtech LEAD to help their children become more confident by honing 21st century skills such as conceptual understanding, critical thinking, communication and collaboration, in addition to exposure to unique learning opportunities. Students of LEAD-powered schools across India have outperformed their peers in each of these skills, per India’s first Student Confidence Index published by LEAD, in partnership with Tata Institute of Social Sciences (LMRF, SMLS).

