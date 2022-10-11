LEAD promotes Anupam Gurani to chief business and marketing officer

Edtech company LEAD has elevated Anupam Gurani to chief business and marketing officer, and Manoj Naik to chief finance and operations officer. In their new positions, Gurani and Naik will further strengthen LEAD’s proposition as a integrated school edtech solutions provider with deep expertise in school operations, classroom management, curriculum and pedagogy, the company said in an official statement.

“Gurani and Naik are leading our mission of bringing excellent education to every child. With their deep expertise and experience, I am sure they’ll continue to contribute to lead in their elevated roles,” Sumeet Mehta, co-founder and CEO, LEAD, said.

In addition to his marketing responsibilities, Gurani will now also drive customer success and revenue generation at LEAD, with a focus on continually delivering results for all school stakeholders. In his expanded mandate, Naik will also lead supply chain and procurement excellence, in addition to leading financial operations at LEAD. As per the company, LEAD is poised for accelerated growth in its partner school network, as it works towards its goal of reaching 60,000 schools and 25 million students by 2026.

“The opportunity to build on our current momentum for growth and student confidence-building through school edtech is tremendous. I look forward to working with our teams to drive further success for LEAD as we continue to make excellent learning accessible and affordable for students across India,” Gurani stated. Gurani has previously led teams in multinational organisations such as Disney+ Hotstar, Vodafone, Google and Reckitt, across India and Southeast Asia.

“As we continue to shape the future of learning outcomes in India’s schools, I look forward to the opportunity to strengthen operational excellence with an incredible, values-driven team,” Naik added. With over 30 years of experience, Naik has led finance, commercial and technology operations in leading companies such as GE Capital, ManipalCigna Health Insurance and Fullerton Securities, among others.

