LEAD launches campaign to boost admissions in affordable private schools

EdTech Unicorn LEAD has launched a high-decibel campaign across TV, digital and BTL. The campaign talks about visible learning outcomes of children studying in LEAD Powered Schools. It builds on activity-based, practical learning methods that depart from old, lecture-based passive modes of teaching and learning that the parents’ generation was accustomed to.

The campaign comprises two TVCs – one focusing entirely on South India and the other on the rest of the country – that showcases the visible learning outcomes of students studying in LEAD Powered Schools. The TVCs – conceptualised by TBWA and directed by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari are being aired across multiple GEC and regional channels, and will be a part of LEAD’s 360-degree campaign via outdoor, digital and BTL activation.

The first film, ‘Syllabification’ is an endearing story of two fathers bonding over the right way to pronounce big English words by breaking them up into syllables – a trick taught to them by their kids who go to LEAD Powered Schools. The TVC dramatizes the visible advantages of one of LEAD’s flagship programme, ELGA (English Language and General Awareness), which teaches English as a life-skill rather than a subject. English is a challenge for most children in small towns and often acts as a roadblock in understanding other subjects. With ELGA, students can learn English 1.5 times better than in a regular school using many such techniques like Syllabification.“The pandemic continues to impact all of us, especially those belonging to the lower economic strata. There are plenty of students who have not gone to school in the past 20 months and this has resulted in severe learning gaps. This is where LEAD comes in. We are building India’s largest network of schools that provide International standard of education at an affordable price. Through this campaign, we want to help parents find the right LEAD Powered School in their vicinity, thereby bridging student learning gaps and enabling parents to provide world-class education to their child, right in their hometown,” Anupam Gurani, chief marketing officer, LEAD, said.

The second film, ‘Aloo Se Electricity’ created for the South market shows a dad who says he would have been a scientist and inventor like his kid, if only he had the opportunity to study in a LEAD Powered School when he was growing up. The TVC is built around the innovative ways in which Science is taught in a LEAD Powered School via ‘learn by doing’ approach. This method not only encourages out-of-the-box thinking, but also enables real-life application of concepts.

For Govind Pandey, CEO, TBWA\India, said, LEAD is leading a movement in India to provide access to a world class education to as many kids as possible regardless of which town or city they are studying. ”We see many progressive and proud parents joining in and giving their kids the foundation that opens all kinds of possibilities for them in the future. This campaign reflects this and invites more and more parents to join this movement,” he highlighted.LEAD launches campaign to boost admissions in affordable private schools

