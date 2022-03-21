Lay’s unveils its new ad campaign with Ranbir Kapoor and Radhika Madan

The campaign is conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Lay’s has unveiled a new television campaign (TVC) to introduce its latest offering Lay’s sizzlin’ hot. The company has roped in Ranbir Kapoor and Radhika Madan as its brand ambassadors. Through the ‘Too hot to stop’ campaign, the brand aims to highlight the heat and jolt of chilli that the new red-hot chips offer. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Wunderman Thompson.

The Indian audience has a strong affinity towards spicy snack offerings, Anshul Khanna, senior director and category head, Foods, PepsiCo India, stated. “Based on this insight, we have forayed into the ‘chilli’ flavour category and launched Lay’s sizzlin’ hot which is a part of the platform – Lay’s flamin’ hot. These chips from the house of Lay’s offer a burst of spicy flavours and a twist to any occasion that is showcased by Ranbir Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the campaign film as well,” he added.

Set at a wedding venue, the film opens with the bride, Radhika Madan, crying as she bids adieu to her family. This moment is suddenly interrupted with everyone’s attention redirected towards a weeping groom – Ranbir Kapoor. The bride asks him why he’s crying, and the sobbing groom responds by saying, ‘raha nahi jaata’, hinting at his inability to control his emotions. But soon a loud crunch interrupts the ‘vidai’, drawing the bride’s and the crowd’s attention to the groom, who has been snacking on Lay’s sizzlin’ hot that has led to his tears.

“The spiciness of the sizzlin’ hot chip is brought alive by the pairing of Radhika Madan and Ranbir Kapoor in the new campaign,” Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, said.

