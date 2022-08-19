Lay’s unveils a campaign for its new offering, Lay’s Gourmet

Lay’s has launched a TVC film on its newest offering, Lay’s Gourmet. The film highlights how Lay’s Gourmet, is not just a regular chip, but a truly crafted experience that needs to be savoured. The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson and will be brought to life by a 360-degree surround that will include social media and influencer engagements.

As leaders in the potato chips category, we have always endeavoured to make occasions special for our consumers with our distinct offerings, Shailja Joshi, director-marketing, potato chips category, PepsiCo India, said. “With our latest TVC campaign, we have given consumers a peek into the craftsmanship behind the gourmet persona of the slow-cooked kettle chips and how they offer a flavourful snacking experience that elevates one from ordinary to extraordinary. We’ve received immense love for the product so far, and we hope that the film will further prompt fans to enjoy the finer things in life with Lay’s Gourmet,” she added.

The film opens with a young tourist admiring a heritage European Palace. As he opens a packet of Lay’s Gourmet – Thai Sweet Chilli flavour, his snacking is abruptly stopped when two guards confiscate his packet of chips. They immediately escort him in a regal chariot into a palace, and a modiste suits him up for what comes next – a formal entry into a Queen’s dining room. The tourist is, awestruck as he is greeted by a Queen. At the royal dining table, the staff opens a cloche dish which has the same packet of Lay’s Gourmet. The film ends with her commenting, “This is not just chips, it’s Lay’s Gourmet.”

“The new Lay’s Gourmet isn’t just cooked, it’s crafted. The story of this special chip demanded a grand moment of consumption. Lay’s Gourmet elevates the moment and gives you a chance to experience the specialness of this chip. Experience your upgrade moment as you savour the Lay’s Gourmet chip while enjoying the new brand film,” Ritu Nakra, senior vice president, Wunderman Thompson, stated.

