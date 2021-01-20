Lay’s launches new TVC featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson

Lay’s has launched a new TVC campaign #YeWaalaYaadRahega for its limited-time flavours, Lay’s Herby Crush and Lay’s Cheesy Love. The launch of the TVC featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is first in the line of numerous activations that the brand has in the pipeline for the upcoming weeks. The campaign has been conceptualised by global marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson.

Through the campaign, Lay’s aims to make the two new variants ‘an affair to remember’ for fans across the country. Set against a relatable backdrop, the film features the two actors engaging in a fun, romantic banter with one another. Their repartee is characterised by poetic quips for one another, playfully disguised as witty remarks about the new Lay’s flavours.

“As a brand, Lay’s has always aimed to add joy to consumers’ lives and make special moments even more special. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, we sincerely hope that these new flavours as well as the #YeWaalaYaadRahega campaign with Ranbir and Alia will prove to be truly memorable for our fans and consumers across India,” Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – Foods, PepsiCo India said.

According to Ritu Nakra, WPP lead, PepsiCo Foods at Wunderman Thompson, India, the brand narrative explores how the two new flavours of Lay’s let lovers, friends, acquaintances, and even complete strangers make and celebrate their relationships over a shared moment of chips.

“Both the new variants of Lay’s are truly unique and offer a burst of flavour. We have tried to bring alive the distinctiveness of the two flavours in the TVC as well, and sincerely hope that our fans across India would relish these new offerings,” Kapoor added on the launch of the new campaign.

