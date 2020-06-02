Lay’s India launches #Heartwork campaign lauding the efforts of supply chain members

The new campaign has been conceptualised by WPP

With an attempt to salute the efforts of its supply chain members who have continued working relentlessly to deliver products across the country, PepsiCo’s Lay’s India has launched a new campaign #Heartwork. Conceptualised by WPP, the campaign pays an ode to every member who has gone a step further even amid rising concerns around health and safety due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign film lauds the efforts of all unseen heroes such as farmers, factory workers, truck drivers, to distributors, sales force, retailers, and delivery executives. From the Indian farmers, factory workers, who work day and night to ensure production of the products to the truck drivers who drive long miles across the country as well as the retailers and delivery executives who ensure that the snack brand reaches the consumer, the film recognises the efforts of all these members.

According to Dilen Gandhi, senior director and category head – Foods, PepsiCo India, every step of the journey from farm to finger is filled with countless stories of people who face tough challenges but overcome them with dedicated efforts and with a smile on their face. They might be working behind the scenes, but they are the real heroes of the story. “With the #HEARTWORK campaign, we want to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to each one of them,” he added further.

For Ritu Nakra, WPP India Lead, PepsiCo Foods, #Heartwork is the brand’s endeavour in acknowledging the tireless spirit of all the people who are behind the scenes who have ensured the uninterrupted supply of LAY’S to the consumers. “This community spirit inspired Team WPP to create a warm and touching story of deep gratitude. With this film, we expand the narrative of heartfelt connections to the unsung heroes,” she added.

Read Also: Asian Paints campaign ‘The Nosy Neighbours’ assures people of safe painting services

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook