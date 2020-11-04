Law firm Platinum Partners rebrands as ‘Touchstone Partners’

Adhitya Srinivasan has been roped in to bolster the firm’s private funds practice

Law firm Platinum Partners has rebranded itself as ‘Touchstone Partners’ with effect from November 1, 2020. The firm has also appointed Ruchir Sinha, ex co-head Private Equity and M&A, Nishith Desai Associates (NDA) as partner.

Started in 2002 as ‘Daulet-Singh & Associates’, in order to bridge the gap between Indian and international law firm working styles and overall client experience, the firm was earlier rebranded as Platinum Partners in 2008.

Leading up to our rebranding, Vinod Dhall, former chairman of the Competition Commission of India, merged his practice with the firm and joined us in February 2019 as a senior competition / antitrust advisor, and Uday Walia, a highly regarded and versatile lawyer, joined us in May 2019, as a partner in our transactions group, Karam Daulet-Singh, said. “With the recent joining of Ruchir Sinha, a well-known and exceptionally capable lawyer, to relaunch and head up our Mumbai office, we felt that the time was right to rebrand, in order to reflect the old and the new within the firm,” he added further on the rebranding exercise.

Further, Singh also stated that with this significant move, the firm now has world class expertise and experience in fund formation, structured finance, dispute resolution, corporate/M&A, PE and antitrust’.

Sinha, who will set up the Mumbai office, will be joined by his colleague Shreyas Bhushan. After many successful years at NDA, my only criteria in considering another law firm were clients and culture, Sinha said. “Touchstone’s impressive international clients that include sovereign wealth funds, Tencent, Wellington as well as their healthy relationships with strategic clients and international law firms requires them to deliver an international level of work product, which is at a scarcity in the Indian context,” he added.

Meanwhile, Adhitya Srinivasan, who has previously worked with Sinha at NDA, has been roped in to bolster the firm’s private funds practice. Adhitya is a Harvard Law graduate and has worked in London with Herbert Smith Freehills and, more recently, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook